Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $50,323.74 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCLGet Rating) VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02. Stepan has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stepan (NYSE:SCLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 191.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

