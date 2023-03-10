Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellar AfricaGold, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. It operates through Canada and Western Africa geographical segment. The company was founded on July 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

