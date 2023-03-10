State Street Corp Sells 309,768 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,415,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 309,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,341,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $202.60. 1,052,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,247. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.74.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

