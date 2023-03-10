State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,503,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 745,860 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.71% of Netflix worth $3,885,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.