State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.72% of Gilead Sciences worth $3,654,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.94. 1,458,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

