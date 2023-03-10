State Street Corp Has $6.97 Billion Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,703,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,972,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $621.34. 552,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $589.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

