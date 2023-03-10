State Street Corp Has $4.61 Billion Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.52% of NIKE worth $4,608,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

