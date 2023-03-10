State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,073,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.45% of Amgen worth $6,553,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.92. 784,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

