STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

