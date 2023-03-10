SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) EVP John Ebbett Sells 817 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) EVP John Ebbett sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $10,874.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,293.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Ebbett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, John Ebbett sold 670 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $11,128.70.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in SSR Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

