SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) EVP John Ebbett Sells 817 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) EVP John Ebbett sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $10,874.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,293.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
John Ebbett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, John Ebbett sold 670 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $11,128.70.
SSR Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.
SSR Mining Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of SSR Mining
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in SSR Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.
Further Reading
