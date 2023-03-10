SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) CFO Alison Lynn White Sells 2,439 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

