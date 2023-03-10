Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of SFM opened at $33.52 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $16,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

