SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWTX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,831 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,678,000.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

