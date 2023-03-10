Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,727 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 120,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,248. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $103.39.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

