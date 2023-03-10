Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

