Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. 631,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
