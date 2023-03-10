Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $6.66 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,636,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,654,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $558.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.