Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,726 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $109.55. 6,578,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,664,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

