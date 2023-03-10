Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $15.25 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,246,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.67. 3,556,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,042. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $128.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

