Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,657,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,543,779. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

