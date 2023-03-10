Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 64,590 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.80. 10,685,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,263,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

