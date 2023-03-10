Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,278 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
SWN stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
