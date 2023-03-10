Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 1.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Southern Copper by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 341,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

