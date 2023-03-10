South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 118,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 24,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

