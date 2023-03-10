Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $402.82

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 402.82 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 406.25 ($4.89). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 398 ($4.79), with a volume of 88,070 shares traded.

Somero Enterprises Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £206.50 million, a P/E ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

