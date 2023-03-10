Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Head to Head Contrast

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Soluna alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soluna and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $14.35 million 0.47 -$5.26 million N/A N/A WISeKey International $25.30 million 1.16 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International.

This table compares Soluna and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -225.20% -46.71% -32.36% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Soluna and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A

WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 221.89%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Soluna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Soluna on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

(Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment generates revenue from its mining activities. The Data Center Hosting segment operates a data center from the company’s computing facility in Calvert City, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

About WISeKey International

(Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). The Internet of Things segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The Artificial Intelligence segment encompasses the development, design, implementation and customization of knowledge automation technology and processes, using AI. The managed Public Key Infrastructure segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.