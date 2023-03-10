SolarWinds’ (SWI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SolarWinds Stock Down 2.7 %

SWI opened at $9.07 on Monday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

