SolarWinds’ (SWI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
SolarWinds Stock Down 2.7 %
SWI opened at $9.07 on Monday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.