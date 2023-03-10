Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Softchoice alerts:

Softchoice Trading Down 5.0 %

SFTC traded down C$0.79 on Friday, reaching C$15.11. 8,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.69. Softchoice has a 52-week low of C$13.57 and a 52-week high of C$28.66. The stock has a market cap of C$885.45 million and a P/E ratio of 52.10.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.