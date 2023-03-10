SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNC. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.38.

SNC opened at C$31.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

