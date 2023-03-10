SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNCAF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $22.80 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.
