Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.85. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 225,705 shares.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 69,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 361,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $517.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

