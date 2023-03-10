SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Purchases $836,182.86 in Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 455.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.