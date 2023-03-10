SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Michael S. Gross Acquires 34,628 Shares

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $837.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 455.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

