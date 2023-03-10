Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

