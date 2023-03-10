Simon N. Pimstone Sells 19,232 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 415,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,022. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $41.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
