Simon Miller Sells 408 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simon Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $17.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $665.63. 471,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

