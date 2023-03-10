Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 584,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,050. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simmons First National by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.