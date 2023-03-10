Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SILK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,257,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $849,825.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,257,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,328 shares of company stock worth $14,463,738. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 51,089 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $8,148,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

