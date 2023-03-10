Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up to $44.57

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $45.62. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 43,812 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $357,031.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,328 shares of company stock valued at $14,463,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,089 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

