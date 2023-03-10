Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $87,000 Position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SRVR opened at $28.87 on Friday. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

