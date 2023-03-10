Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $174,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $49.75 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

