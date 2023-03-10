Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
IJT opened at $111.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
