Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 801.2% in the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

ESML opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

