Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $127,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

