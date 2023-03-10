Signature Securities Group Corporation Lowers Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.