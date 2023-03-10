Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

