Signature Securities Group Corporation Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after buying an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after buying an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,266,000 after buying an additional 139,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,314,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,326,000 after buying an additional 157,222 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

