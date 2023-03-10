Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 1,356 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 121,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 826.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

