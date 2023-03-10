Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires Shares of 1,303 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,704,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

