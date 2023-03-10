Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €58.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.7 %

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €51.14 ($54.40) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a twelve month high of €57.84 ($61.53).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.